AEW Star Teases Champion vs. Champion Bout

A potential “Champion vs. Champion” dream match is being teased following the recent Ring of Honor debut of the reigning IWGP Women’s Champion, Sareee. The Japanese star, formerly known as Sarray in WWE, made her first appearance for the promotion in a tag team match, and it immediately caught the attention of the dominant and long-reigning ROH Women’s World Champion, Athena.

An exchange on social media between the two champions has sparked excitement among fans for a potential first-time-ever encounter between two of the most acclaimed women’s wrestlers in the world. Following Sareee’s debut, in which she teamed with Alex Windsor against Billie Starkz and Diamante, Athena posted a cryptic, emoji-filled message on X (formerly Twitter).

The post was noticed by Sareee, who responded with a direct and intriguing challenge.“I wanted a match since the first time I met you…”

While the two have never faced each other in the ring, they were both on the WWE roster between 2020 and 2021, when Sareee was known as Sarray and Athena was Ember Moon. Athena has been the ROH Women’s World Champion since defeating Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle in December 2022, a historic reign that has now surpassed 1,000 days. Sareee’s immediate focus in ROH is a scheduled defense of her IWGP Women’s Championship against Alex Windsor, but this social media exchange has firmly planted the seeds for a major future showdown with Athena.