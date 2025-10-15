AEW Star Thought Company’s Offer Was A Rib

AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs recently looked back on the uncertain and frightening period in his life that led to him signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2020. Before becoming a multi-time champion in AEW, Hobbs was facing unemployment during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and was struggling to find work to support his family, which included a newborn daughter.

During a new interview with 96.5 The Fan, Hobbs was candid about his initial disbelief when he was first contacted by AEW.

“Frightening, because I just got laid off from my job. My daughter was, shoot, a couple months old. So it was like I couldn’t get hired anywhere. I applied at fast food spots. They were like, ‘nah.’ You know, it was bad, because I was overqualified from what I was told.

But man, I got a call and QT Marshall actually texted me and I didn’t respond back for like three, four hours. So I thought somebody was ribbing me and I had a text from Cody Rhodes. Then I was just like, I gotta bet on myself at this point.

So, the story is already out there, man, it took off. I had a debut match against Orange Cassidy, then my second match was a six man against the Dark Order, and then week after week, I started showing up on Dark and Tony (Khan) gave me that okay, gave me that head nod, that opportunity, which we all want in wrestling. You want that opportunity to prove yourself, and he saw something in me and the rest is history. TNT champ, one third of the Trios Tag Team Champions. Can’t complain, man.”

He is currently one-third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions alongside his partners in The Opps, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata.