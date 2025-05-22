AEW Stars Cleared To Return To In-Ring Action

After an extended period on the sidelines due to significant injuries, the tag team known as The WorkHorsemen, Anthony Henry and J.D. Drake, have both been officially cleared to return to in-ring action. Anthony Henry shared the positive news on X, expressing their eagerness to compete again inside of the squared circle.

Henry wrote: “It’s been a long year, but the workhorsemen are both 100% officially cleared to return to the ring. Let us rejoice! #workhorsemen”

The WorkHorsemen have not competed as a team since an AEW Collision taping in May 2024. Serious setbacks marked their hiatus; Henry suffered a broken jaw and later a torn left biceps in 2024, while J.D. Drake has been out of action since November 2024.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see at least one-half of the team back, as J.D. Drake is scheduled for his singles return at “ACTION DEAN~!!!2.” The event, co-presented by AEW/ROH, will see Drake face Josh Woods in a one-on-one match.