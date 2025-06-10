AEW Star’s Contract Up Is Up Soon

The future of Danhausen with AEW and ROH is reportedly uncertain, as his contract is set to expire in July.

According to a new report from Fightful, there have been no creative plans for Danhausen since his surprise return at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view in December 2024. That appearance was his first since suffering a torn pectoral muscle in March of that year.

While Danhausen was said to have been welcomed back positively backstage at Final Battle, with the impression that he would be regularly featured again, he has not appeared on television since. The report notes that when Danhausen reached out to the company multiple times following the event, he was told there were no plans to bring him to television in those particular weeks.

Unless significant injury time is added to his deal, the very nice, very evil star could become a free agent next month. Danhausen has yet to publicly comment on his AEW contract status.