AEW Stories To Give Behind-The-Scenes Look At All In: London 2023

A new show from All Elite Wrestling will give fans a deep-dive look into last year’s All In mega-show, ahead of the promotion’s return to London. AEW Stories will premiere on AEW’s YouTube channel this coming Monday and promises to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the promotion’s largest event to date.

Mark your calendars for a behind the scenes look at one of the BIGGEST wrestling shows of the year! #AEW Stories: #AEWAllIn London premieres NEXT Monday at noon! pic.twitter.com/sNDtGiHDSh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2024

All In: London 2023 took place on August 27, from Wembley Stadium in London, England and saw over 75,000 fans fill the venue for AEW’s first show outside North America. The event saw Saraya win her first championship in close to a decade, while MJF retained the AEW World Championship in the main event against Adam Cole.

AEW All In: CM Punk & Jack Perry

The show was unfortunately overshadowed to some degree by a backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. After Perry made a comment about using real glass for his match with HOOK, Punk confronted him and the pair got physical. Punk would later compete against Samoa Joe but both he and Perry would be suspended after the event. Punk would be fired mere days later while Perry’s suspension would only come to an end in 2024. It remains to be seen to what extent, if any, AEW Stories will address this situation which was aired on an episode of Dynamite earlier this year.

Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on AEW Stories as the All-Elite promotion prepares to return to the UK for its second All In pay-per-view.