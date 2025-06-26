New AEW Titles Are ‘Sitting On The Shelf’ (Report)

AEW has plenty of championships to its name, but some more gold may soon be showing up on programming. Bodyslam.net is reporting that AEW has developed two separate tag team championships over the past 12 months, though neither is currently in use.

Sources claim that the ‘Intergenerational Tag Team Championships’ have been created, intended for ‘father and son duos.’ This has reportedly led to more focus on team that span generations, including Christian Cage and Nick Wayne, as well as Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens. There were also ideas for actual father-son teams, including Ricky and Kerry Morton and Kevin Von Erich partnering with one of his sons.

AEW has also reportedly created Women’s Tag Team Championships, a title that many both in and out of AEW have shown support for. However, both titles are said to have been around for a year and are currently “sitting on the shelf.”

Between AEW, Ring of Honor, and its partnership promotions, championship gold isn’t hard to miss on AEW TV at this time. It remains to be seen if more gold gets added to the show.