AEW Talent Take To Social Media Over Lack Of Opportunities

AEW has a massive roster, which means that not everyone can be prominently featured every single week. On X, Queen Aminata shared that she wants more promo time, and made reference to ‘TK’ (Tony Khan) in her post. Aminata would also like to be in more mixed tag-team matches going forward.

I’m just gonna put this out there ( cough… cough …. Tk lol ): I need more promo time and I would love to be in these mixed tag matches pic.twitter.com/qwIYXHtA6M — Queen Aminata ???????? (@amisylle) October 2, 2025

Aminata isn’t the only star who isn’t thrilled with their current position in AEW. In a reply, Deonna Purrazzo shared that like Aminata, she hopes to do much more in Tony Khan’s promotion.

Sign me up too… — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 2, 2025

Purrazzo signed with AEW in January 2024. Given her past as a former Knockouts Champion and a top name in TNA, many expected big things for her as an All-Elite star. Instead, Purrazzo has been absent from TV for much of her AEW career, and has spoken openly about a lack of TV time.

Purrazzo has had just three matches for AEW in 2025, all of which she lost. Her most recent match saw her lose to Harley Cameron during a February edition of Dynamite. Her most recent victory was during the ‘Winter is Coming’ edition of Rampage in December 2024.

Whether Tony Khan takes their requests on board, time will tell. For now, both Aminata and Purrazzo remain wanting much more in their roles as part of the AEW roster.