AEW Talent Stepping Away From Wrestling

One AEW star has decided it’s time to take a step back from the wrestling industry.

For some wrestlers, the industry will always be a part of their identity. Some stars wouldn’t want to do anything other than perform inside the ring. Those talents love the business and would rather perish inside the squared circle than truly retire.

For others, the industry can bring about frustration and resentment. It can get to the point where these performers end up venturing off into a new career path entirely.

The latter appears to be the case with one AEW talent.

A.Q.A Steps Away

(via AEW)

A.Q.A, a student of wrestling legend Booker T, had been signed with AEW but she has announced a hiatus from wrestling altogether.

She issued the following statement on social media.

“I want to take this time to say thank you to anyone who has ever cheered for me, supported me, bought merch, had me on your podcast or wrote an article about me. Those who sent loving messages, made fan art, gave me a hug during a meet & greet, or a high-five on my way to and from the ring.

“Promoters who booked me, opponents that stood across from me, and my trainers for teaching me everything I know for I wouldn’t have made it this far without all of you.

“At this time, I have decided to step away from professional wrestling for the immediate future.” A.Q.A announces hiatus from wrestling

“For the past few years, both mentally and physically, I have not been in a great place with wrestling, and silly me, I kept pushing through because I didn’t want to be seen as weak, but it only sucked the fun out of every opportunity I had. I hope during this time I’ll be able to reflect deeply and see what path is best for me.

“Thank you AEW for granting me this time.

“Until I see you all again, much love.”

Time will tell if A.Q.A ever decides to step back into the squared circle. It’ll also be interesting to see if she’ll ever reveal exactly what her frustrations were with the wrestling business.

At just 25 years old, A.Q.A has plenty of time to find something in her life that is fulfilling. If she happens to return to the wrestling world under better circumstances, she’d still have plenty of years ahead as well.