AEW Honors Hulk Hogan On Collision Despite Past Banning

Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71, marking the end of the life of arguably the biggest star in all of professional wrestling. While several promotions paid tribute after his death, AEW did not, earning the ire of fans.

@TonyKhan BAD PERSON! WONT ACKNOWLEDGE HULH HOGAN BECAUSE TONY HAS TO MUCH OF A EGO — Tyler (@Hit_king30) July 26, 2025

You have to be a real asshole if you don't pay any respect to Hulk Hogan. That's why you're the worst promoter in pro wrestling. Punk was right about you. — Carlos Espinosa (@Carlos31789) July 26, 2025

Acknowledge Hulk Hogan — Justin DiBiase (@y2Jusy) July 26, 2025

On the July 26, episode of AEW Collisision, veteran broadcaster Tony Schiavone addressed the loss in an emotional on-air tribute. The tribute came after the opening match during Schiavone’s weekly address to the audience.

“It was quite a week for all of us who have been in professional wrestling for a long time with the unexpected death of Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan was the man who brought professional wrestling into the mainstream in the ’80s and in the ’90s, right here on this network, right here on TNT almost 30 years ago. Hulk Hogan lit the fire that began the Monday Night Wars, and he also put WCW on the cable TV map right here on TNT.”

Schiavone then shifted to addressing Hogan’s family, including his wife Sky, and his children Nick and Brooke.

“And, you know, sometimes we take a look at these stars that are bigger than life and we forget that they are just like us—human. And we forget they have families that care about them. Our condolences go out to Hulk’s family, his children Brooke and Nick, his wife Sky. And if you’ve never lost a member of your family, you have no idea what the pain they are going through right now. And believe you me, it is intense. From all of us here at All Elite Wrestling—RIP, brother.”

From all of us at All Elite Wrestling, RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/3rnbt47cxF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2025

Schiavone’s tribute comes despite AEW having a heated stance on Hogan. In 2020, Tony Khan shared that Hogan was banned from AEW events due to his several controversies. After Hulk’s ex-wife Linda made some racially charged comments that same year, she too earned a lifetime ban from AEW events.

Khan has not publicaly acknowledged Hogan’s passing in interviews or on social media, and it remains to be seen if he ever will. As for AEW, Schiavone’s tribute shows how the Hulkster had an impact on the wrestling world, even in promotions he never performed for.