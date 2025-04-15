AEW Files New Trademarks: ‘Summer Blockbuster’ and ‘Paragon’

All Elite Wrestling has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

Filed on April 14, the applications include “AEW Summer Blockbuster” and “Paragon.” The latter name is linked to the faction featuring Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

According to the filings, both trademarks are intended for use across a variety of entertainment services, including live professional wrestling events, television programming, and wrestler appearances.

“AEW Summer Blockbuster” appears positioned as a potential event title, while “Paragon” solidifies branding for the trio’s on-screen identity.