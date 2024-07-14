AEW’s Trent Out With Injury, Originally Planned For A Push

AEW wrestler Trent has been sidelined with an injury that has kept him from receiving a push that the promotion had in the works for him.

On the July 13, edition of AEW Collision, Trent was taken out by Orange Cassidy who used a monkey wrench to attack his former friend from behind. The pair have been feuding for months and Trent delivered an attack to Chuck Taylor back in May that has raised serious questions about Taylor’s future in the ring.

Chuck Taylor’s Career-Ending Injury Reportedly Legitimate

While Trent has been feuding with OC, the 37-year-old hasn’t competed since Double or Nothing 2024. That’s because Trent has been sidelined with an injury, Fightful Select reports. There had been plans for Trent to receive a push before the injury, but he hasn’t been cleared to compete for quite some time.

AEW’s Injuries

Trent is the latest AEW name confirmed for the injury list, a list that many believe is worryingly long. Other names out of action at this time include Adam Cole, Adam Copeland, Jamie Hayter, and ‘Switchblade’ Jay White.

A lot has been said about AEW talent getting injured and why (in the eyes of some) it seems more prevalent in the promotion compared to WWE. Some have chalked this up to a more hard-hitting, violent style in AEW, while others have suggested that a facility akin to WWE’s Performance Center would lower the rate of injuries.

Oddly enough, those at WWE believe AEW’s high injury rate stems from not wrestling enough. The belief among many is that the rigorous schedule of WWE allows for the bodies of Superstars to callus and grow more immune to bumps and scrapes in the ring. AEW has a more relaxed schedule which may see a wrestler compete once or twice a week, which those in WWE feel allows for too long a gap between matches to properly toughen up.

