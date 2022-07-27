AEW Trios Championships Are Finally Here

As expected, AEW has introduced trios titles. The announcement was made during the July 27 edition of AEW Dynamite.

A tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions will begin soon. The finals will take place at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view from Chicago on September 4th.

AEW has no less than a dozen teams who could participate in a trios division. For a full list of all the trios teams in AEW, visit our AEW Roster page.

Here’s a closer look at the new belts, created by Ron Edwardsen of Red Leather:

AEW President Tony Khan told TSN back in May that the AEW World Trios Championship had been created a while back.

“I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you They’ve never been seen, and I did have them made. I do have more championship belts in my possession that have never been unveiled than anybody might suspect. The TBS Championship was in my office for months at the shows before anybody knew it was going to be unveiled, for example, recently.”

“The Ring of Honor purchase and now the great stable of champions[hips] and IP and, not only the legacy of past events, but the great slate of, I think, potential future events we can do with Ring of Honor and all that was kind of a surprise to everybody that we kept under wraps. That came together more quickly, whereas the trios championships are something I’ve thought about for a long time.

“But there are more championship belts than people might think that I’ve had up my sleeve and the trios championship are, arguably, the foremost.”

There’s a lot of speculation on who could be in contention. Fightful recently brought word that Kenny Omega will be making his return soon. It’s possible that he will align with The Young Bucks to go after the newly-announced gold. With that said, The Young Bucks have also been seemingly trying to get back in Hangman Page’s good graces.

Of course, the potential formations are simply speculation at this time.