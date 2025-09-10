AEW World Championship Match Set For All Out

The main event for the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view is now official. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, it was confirmed that “Hangman” Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against the new TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher.

The September 10 edition of Dynamite opened with a singles contest that saw the AEW World Champion, “Hangman” Adam Page, defeat the formidable Josh Alexander. After the hard-fought victory, Page was in the ring for a post-match promo when he was interrupted by another member of the Don Callis Family, Kyle Fletcher.

Fletcher, who is also the reigning TNT Champion, made his way to the ring and made it clear that he has his sights set on another piece of championship gold. After a back-and-forth on the microphone, Page agreed to grant Fletcher a shot at the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view. However, the champion added one condition to the match: he demanded that Fletcher’s manager, Don Callis, be banned from ringside. Fletcher agreed to the stipulation, making the main event official.

This will be “Hangman” Adam Page’s third defense of the AEW World Championship, which he won at the All In: Texas pay-per-view in July. For Kyle Fletcher, this will be his sixth singles match on a pay-per-view since 2024.

The AEW World Championship match is the latest addition to the card for the AEW All Out pay-per-view, which will take place on Saturday, September 20, from Toronto, Canada. The feud between Page and the Don Callis Family has been a top storyline in AEW in recent weeks, stemming from the attack that put Page’s friend, Kenny Omega, on the shelf.