AEW World Championship Match Set For Forbidden Door

The main event for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view is now official. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed that “Hangman” Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against his longtime rival, MJF.

The match was made during a tense face-to-face confrontation between the champion and the challenger in the middle of the ring. MJF officially announced that he will be executing the contract he earned for a guaranteed World Title shot at the pay-per-view event in London.

MJF won the contract by winning the Casino Gauntlet match at the All In: Texas pay-per-view on July 12. Since then, he has engaged in a war of words with Page, stating his desire to win the title from him without needing the contract, a challenge Page repeatedly refused.

The championship match is a rematch of their previous encounter at the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2025. The rivalry between the two AEW “pillars” has been one of the central stories in the company for years.

The build to this match has been intensely personal. After defeating Page’s friend, Mark Briscoe, in a controversial finish last week, MJF and Page brawled to close out Dynamite, setting the stage for tonight’s official challenge.

The AEW World Championship match is the latest addition to a stacked card for the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The event will take place on Sunday, August 24, from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

