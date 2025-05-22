AEW’s Mariah May: “God Forbid A Girl Takes A Vacation”

AEW star Mariah May has clarified her recent absence from television, confirming to fans that she is simply taking a well-deserved vacation. May has not been on AEW programming since her storyline involvement with “Timeless” Toni Storm around the AEW Revolution pay-per-view period earlier in 2025, where she played a key role as Storm’s protégé.

Her time away from the screen led to some fan speculation online regarding her status. One social media user commented, “one day, many years from now, someone will ask, whatever happened to @MariahMayx?” – a reference to her cinematic “feature” segments with Storm.

May offered a direct and lighthearted response to quell any concerns, replying on X: “God forbid a girl takes a vacation.”

Meanwhile, May’s on-screen associate and mentor is gearing up for a significant championship defense. Storm is scheduled to defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against challenger Mina Shirakawa at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view this weekend. It’s unclear when she will beback on AEW TV, but her contract reportedly expires this year and she has interest from WWE if she becomes available.