AEW’s Peter Avalon Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Peter Avalon Recovering After Shoulder Surgery Amid AEW and ROH Absence

Injury setbacks remain a part of professional wrestling, and one AEW and ROH talent has been off television due to recovery. Peter Avalon recently underwent shoulder surgery, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, and is currently in the healing process.

Avalon is an All Elite original, signing in April 2019 before the company’s official kickoff at Double or Nothing the following month. He made his in-ring debut at Fyter Fest that June as part of the “Librarian” act alongside Leva Bates. Since 2023, Avalon has also appeared regularly in Ring of Honor programming.

His most recent ROH appearance came on the October 26, 2024, episode, where he challenged Atlantis Jr. for the ROH World Television Championship but came up short.

