Andrade Ready For ‘Work Calls’ Amid WWE Contract Situation

Andrade El Idolo is ready to answer calls to work in the ring, despite his ongoing situation with WWE and AEW. On X, Andrade shared a photo of himself and made clear that if work calls, he will answer.

I always answer work calls faster than my family calls, ? even when I'm on vacation!



Enjoy life and take care of your family.

?????? pic.twitter.com/eKoSte0KyI — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 25, 2025

Andrade was recently release from WWE, and wasted little time in returning to AEW, where he joined the Don Callis family. However, he was swiftly pulled from WWE and it is believed that the former NXT Champion is still under a non-compete clause with WWE.

AEW reportedly had plans for Andrade at WrestleDream, but the pay-per-view came and went without the Mexican wrestler. Now, questions remain as to when he will be able to wrestle for AEW again.

Away from WWE and AEW, Andrade recently captured the Crash Heavyweight Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, his first title post-WWE. Though time will tell when he will next step foot in an ‘All Elite’ ring, Andrade is more than ready to talk business.