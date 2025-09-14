Anthony Bowens Says Lack of AEW TV Time Leaves Him Overlooked

Anthony Bowens has spoken out about what he sees as a lack of television time in AEW, saying it has left him “overlooked” by many. Responding to a supporter who called him underrated and urged AEW to “let him run with it,” Bowens explained why he feels overlooked. The former Tag Team Champion argued that his absence from longer matches has prevented him from fully showcasing his ability in the ring.

I get overlooked bc I’ve never had an opportunity to go 20-30 minutes or more with someone in AEW. That is really when you start to earn your stripes. You can’t make a determination without giving people the chance to prove you wrong.



I am ELITE & THE PRIDE OF PRO WRESTLING…

Bowens signed a five-year contract with AEW in November 2020 alongside Max Caster. Together, The Acclaimed captured the AEW Tag Team Championships in 2022 before later teaming with “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn to win the AEW Trios Championships. Their trios title reign lasted 238 days — still the longest in company history.

His recent comments arrive at a pivotal point in his career. On the September 13 episode of Collision, Bowens and Caster crossed paths backstage for the first time in months. A fight broke out, ending only after Jerry Lynn intervened, reminding both men they were stronger as a team than as rivals.

Whether this moment sparks a reunion remains to be seen. What’s clear is that Anthony Bowens wants more opportunities — and longer matches — to prove his worth in AEW.