Athena Asked About Goldberg’s Retirement Match: I Don’t Care About Anyone Else

Athena says she is focused only on herself and her achievements.

The ROH Women’s Champion took part in the post-All In press conference. This came after she won the women’s gauntlet match at the PPV event earlier in the day.

During the media scrum she was asked if her win at the show was more impressive than the retirement match of Goldberg taking place on the same day. Replying to the question, Athena said that she is focused only on her own history making career and she doesn’t really care about anyone else:

“I focus on me and my championship reign. I’ve traveled all around the world. I am a history maker. Time and time again, I have made history. I was the first woman to main event a pay-per-view in Hammerstein Ballroom. A first woman to main event under the Tony Khan banner. I am here to stay. I am focused on me and my championship reign. I don’t care about anyone else right now. Right now, this is my time.”

Goldberg’s last match was held in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The former WCW Champion challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship but lost the bout after the Ring General locked him into a sleeper hold.

Tonight’s win earns Athena a future shot at the AEW Women’s Championship held by Toni Storm. There is no word on when or where this match will be taking place but Tony Khan has said that he’ll be addressing the matter on TV soon.