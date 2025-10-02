Backstage News On Andrade’s AEW Return

A new report has shed light on how Andrade El Idolo was able to make his shocking return to All Elite Wrestling on last night’s Dynamite, less than three weeks after his release from WWE. According to a report from PWInsider.com, Andrade did not have the standard 90-day non-compete clause that is typical for main roster talent departing WWE.

This allowed him to become an immediate free agent and sign with another promotion. The absence of this clause is what enabled his surprising comeback to happen so quickly. The report, citing multiple WWE sources, states that Andrade was “cut outright” from the company due to what was described as “numerous WWE Wellness violations over the last year.”

Because of the nature of the release, WWE reportedly chose not to pay him for the 90-day non-compete period, thus making him free and clear to perform elsewhere immediately. The report also suggests that this situation confirms what many have suspected for some time: that WWE is no longer publicly announcing Wellness Policy suspensions for its main roster talent.

Andrade made his return on the sixth anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, appearing after the opening six-man tag team match. Following a victory by the team of Kenny Omega and the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido, the lights in the arena went out. When they came back on, Andrade was in the ring. He attacked Kenny Omega and then shook hands with Don Callis, officially aligning himself with the Don Callis Family faction.