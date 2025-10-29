Backstage News On Ex-WWE Star’s AEW Status After Debut

AEW has featured several former WWE stars on its roster. Earlier in 2025, Isla Dawn made her debut for the promotion in her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland, following her release from WWE.

Now, another former WWE star has appeared on AEW programming. Tegan Nox, using her non-WWE name Nixon Newell, appeared on a recent episode of Collision alongside Miranda Alize. The two confronted Anna Jay and Tay Melo, who are involved in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on Newell’s status and noted he does not believe she is officially signed with AEW.

“I didn’t get the impression that they’re signed to a deal, as much as they’re being brought in for a tag team match. Kind of like ‘If you do good…’ whatever. I don’t know. I haven’t heard that they’re signed or anything. But we’ll see.”

Newell’s appearance comes as the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament is moving forward. A quarterfinal match was recently announced for ‘Fright Night Dynamite’ featuring Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter against Julia Hart and Skye Blue.