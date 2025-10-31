Backstage News On Former AEW Champion’s TV Absence

Nyla Rose has been absent from AEW television for most of this year, which has led to fan speculation regarding her status with the company.

A report from Fightful has provided some clarity on the situation. According to the report, the former AEW Women’s World Champion is not injured. However, the report also notes that Nyla Rose’s name has not been mentioned in creative meetings.

It remains unclear why Rose has not been featured on AEW programming. This situation has also affected several other AEW wrestlers in recent times.

Despite her absence from AEW TV, Rose is still active in the ring. She has participated in several independent events, including the Jericho Cruise. Rose also competed in a match last weekend in Texas, where she defeated Charity King.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Nyla Rose’s status at the AEW All Out 2025 media scrum. Khan stated that the door is open for her to return. He also noted that other former champions have recently been brought back into storylines.