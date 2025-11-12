Backstage News On When MJF Is Expected Back In AEW

MJF’s time away from AEW isn’t lasting much longer. According to a report from Fightful Select, the former AEW World Champion is expected to return “sooner than later” now that filming for Violent Night 2 is “nearly complete”.

Sources close to the situation revealed that while a specific date “hasn’t been nailed down,” MJF is factored into AEW’s creative plans by December. His role and frequency of appearances, however, remain unclear for now. The report noted that “MJF will be returning from Hollywood (or Winnipeg) sooner than later.”

MJF has spent the last year deep in Hollywood, taking on acting roles. His commitment to film even led him to step away from AEW entirely as production for Violent Night 2 picked up in Winnipeg. Fightful added, “He’s landed roles in Violent Night 2, Happy Gilmore 2 and The Iron Claw. He’s expected to continue acting while balancing his wrestling schedule.”

Back in September, MJF dropped the CMLL World Heavyweight Title to Mistico and took a hard loss to Mark Briscoe in AEW. After that match, he admitted he wasn’t ready to return until he could look in the mirror and “no longer see a fraud”. His time away has been a mix of personal reinvention and professional evolution.

MJF is currently scheduled for WrestleCade in just over two weeks, further signaling his return to public appearances. That convention appearance is part of WrestleCade Weekend, which takes place from November 28-30 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This scheduled appearance falls just one week after AEW’s Full Gear event on November 22, leading to speculation that he could make his official company return at the event in Newark, New Jersey.