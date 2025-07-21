Backstage News On Why Deonna Purrazzo Hasn’t Been On AEW TV

An update has been provided on the status of AEW and ROH star Deonna Purrazzo. A new report has clarified the length of her current contract with the company as well as the reason for her recent absence from television.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Deonna Purrazzo’s current AEW contract runs through 2026. “The Virtuosa” reportedly signed a three-year deal with the company, which will be up at the start of 2027. This information came after fans asked about her status following her absence from the recent AEW All In weekend.

The report also shed light on why Purrazzo has not been featured heavily on television of late. When asked, company sources indicated that injuries to other talent, which caused a delay in the ROH Pure TV Tournament, had a domino effect that ended up affecting her booking. Purrazzo’s last on-screen appearance was on an episode of ROH TV that was filmed on June 21.

While Purrazzo waits for a new storyline, the Ring of Honor women’s division has seen significant developments. Former ROH Women’s World Champion Athena recently won the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s World Title. Meanwhile, the newly created Interim ROH Women’s TV Championship was recently won by Mina Shirakawa, who then unfortunately suffered a broken hand, leaving that title’s status in question.