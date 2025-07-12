Backstage Update On Britt Baker’s AEW Future

Despite recent online speculation that she was looking to leave the company, new reports and comments from AEW President Tony Khan suggest that Dr. Britt Baker isn’t going anywhere. The former AEW Women’s World Champion is expected to return to the company when the time is right.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, not only is Baker not attempting to get out of her contract, but “the belief internally is that she will be back in the mix eventually.” This sentiment was echoed by Tony Khan during the AEW All In media call. When asked about Baker’s future, Khan was direct.

“She’s never talked to me about leaving,” Khan stated, explaining that like a sports team, AEW has a limited number of television spots and sometimes has to rotate talent. He added that Baker will be used “when the time is right.”

The speculation about Baker’s future has been fueled by her long absence from AEW television. Her last match was in September 2024, where she defeated Penelope Ford on an episode of AEW Collision. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that due to time missed from various injuries, Baker’s AEW contract could potentially extend into 2027.

While Baker will not be a part of today’s All In: Texas event, the AEW women’s division will be prominently featured. The show includes two major women’s matches: Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Moné, and a Casino Gauntlet match will be held to determine a future title contender.