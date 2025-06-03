Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s AEW Status

Despite his latest Fozzy tour having ended, fans hoping for Chris Jericho’s quick return to AEW television will need to wait longer. According to Dave Meltzer on the June 2, 2025, episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, there are currently no plans in motion for Jericho’s return to AEW programming.

Jericho recently made a public appearance at CrusherFest in Milwaukee, an annual event honoring AWA legend The Crusher, a childhood hero of his. While this appearance was noted, Meltzer stated that Jericho’s AEW status remains inactive, as there is nothing new about Jericho’s status.

Meltzer clarified that while the former AEW World Champion is technically free to appear on AEW anytime, especially on Wednesdays, there has been no movement from either side. The primary reason for his continued absence is reportedly Jericho’s own desire for time off, as it was indicated that Jericho felt he needed time off from the promotion.

Jericho has been used on weekly TV since AEW launched in 2019 and has been used as a top star. He has gone through several factions and multiple title reigns, including being the AEW World Heavyweight Champion and ROH World Champion.