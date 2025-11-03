Backstage Update On MJF’s AEW Hiatus

An update has emerged on the status of former AEW World Champion MJF, who has been off All Elite Wrestling programming since September. According to a new report from Fightful Select, MJF is set to finish filming his role in the upcoming movie Violent Night 2 “relatively soon.”

While his filming schedule is reportedly wrapping up, it is not yet known when he is expected to make his return to AEW television. The report notes that MJF has “the acting bug” and has spoken highly about his experience on the film set. This role in Violent Night 2 is the latest in a growing list of Hollywood credits for the star, who also appeared as Lance Von Erich in The Iron Claw and had a prominent role as Gordie Gilmore in Happy Gilmore 2.

MJF’s last appearance on AEW TV was at the All Out pay-per-view on September 20, 2025, where he lost a brutal Tables & Thumbtacks No Disqualification match to Mark Briscoe. The feud between the two began when Briscoe’s interference at Forbidden Door in July cost MJF the AEW World Championship in his match against “Hangman” Adam Page.

Following his loss at All Out, AEW aired a promo from MJF in which he declared he was leaving the company. He vowed not to return until he had become one of the most dangerous men in the business and was ready to take his spot at the top of the industry “his way.”