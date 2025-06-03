Bear Bronson: I Was Told to Just Be Grateful in AEW

Bear Bronson’s time with AEW has ended and the powerhouse isn’t holding back in his revelations about the company. Speaking on The Wrestling Junkies podcast, Bronson shared how his time with AEW, despite being his biggest exposure in wrestling, was not all he had hoped.

“You’re surrounded by a lot of people that pressure you to ‘just be grateful. Be grateful you’re getting used for that minute and 30 seconds.'”

Bronson tried to force himself to be happy as he watched friends reach much bigger milestones, including World Championship victories. While others were moving on to bigger things, Bronson’s plateau and the attitude of those around him took a toll.

“I have a lot of people looking down on me saying, ‘Just be happy you’re used at all.’ That kind of gets to you.”

Bronson’s AEW run wasn’t all bad, as he made clear that he’s “still grateful that over the past four years I’ve gotten to grow with AEW.” Bronson acknowledged that being part of AEW is “something people would kill for,” signalling that he’s aware of the opportunity he had.

Now, Bronson’s future in wrestling remains to be decided, but given the legal trouble of Bear Boulder, a tag-team reunion is far from certain. Whatever comes next, Bronson is ready to prove why he’s worth much more than the 90 seconds he was expected to be grateful for in AEW.