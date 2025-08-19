The Beast Mortos Teases Wanting Kids, Mercedes Moné Responds

The Beast Mortos and Mercedes Moné recently went public with their relationship, and it seems Mortos is ready to make a major commitment. On X, Mortos spoke of Moné holding eight wrestling titles before a series of emojis teasing that he or both of them were thinking about having children.

MERCEDES HAS 8 BELTS ????????? RAWWWWRRRRRR — the beast mortos (@BeastMortos) August 19, 2025

Several fans responded to the post questioning Mortos’ use of emojis and the possibility of he and Moné having children. Mercedes would also respond and while she didn’t reject the idea, The CEO suggested that she needs more gold first.

I need to win more titles first.. pic.twitter.com/GOQyAiacjh — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) August 19, 2025

The couple’s interactions comes mere hours after Naomi, a known ally of Moné, revealed that she is pregnant. Naomi’s announcement resulted in her vacating the Women’s World Championship, though she vowed to be back better than ever.

With wrestling moms like Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and others showing that one can have a family and a career, Moné and Mortos could indeed be proud parents down the line. For now though, the CEO is set on adding more championship gold to her collection.