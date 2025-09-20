Beth Copeland Makes AEW Debut At All Out

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were victorious in their match against FTR at the AEW All Out pay-per-view in their hometown of Toronto, but their celebration wad cut short by a shocking post-match attack on Copeland’s wife, Beth Copeland. The opening match of the main card saw the legendary tag team reunite in the ring, but the night ended in a dark turn of events.

The match began after some notable pre-match moments, including Bryan Danielson making his entrance to join the commentary team full-time and a backstage segment where Copeland and Cage encountered Canadian legends Wendel Clark and the “Trailer Park Boys.” The Toronto crowd was firmly behind the hometown team, even chanting “He’s our asshole” for the heelish Christian Cage. The bout was a back-and-forth affair, with FTR focusing their attack on Dax Harwood’s recently broken nose. Late in the match, FTR’s manager, Stokely Hathaway, interfered by pulling the referee out of the ring.

This brought out Beth Copeland, who speared Hathaway and carried him to the back, neutralizing the threat and allowing her husband and Cage to secure the pinfall victory. As the reunited duo celebrated their win, they were ambushed by The Matriarchy.

Nick Wayne’s mother, Shayna Wayne, led an attack that culminated in the group holding Beth Copeland down and allowing Nick Wayne’s father to deliver a brutal piledriver to her in the center of the ring, leaving her motionless as the show continued.

