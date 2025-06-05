Bishop Dyer, Tony Khan
Image credit: WWE, AEW
Bishop Dyer Praises Tony Khan’s Support for AEW Talent

by Thomas Lowson

Former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer has yet to work for Tony Khan, but the wrestler has praised the AEW President for taking care of his talent. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Dyer, better known to fans as Baron Corbin, spoke highly of Khan, revealing that the AEW head has done things WWE would not have done for its wrestlers.

“I can tell you Tony Khan cares about his employees. I know things that are not public that he’s done for talent that I think in WWE’s world would not be done that way.”

Dyer didn’t give examples of Khan’s actions, though it’s no secret that the AEW President often goes the extra mile. Khan can often be found making massive donations to GoFundMe’s to aid wrestlers, including donating $10,000 to Kevin Sullivan’s medical expenses in 2024.

Whether Dyer, a former NXT Tag Team Champion, one day appears for the promotion that once directly competed with WWE NXT, that remains to be seen. With that said, it’s clear that the Lone Wolf has a high estimation of the AEW President.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

