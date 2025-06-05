Bishop Dyer Praises Tony Khan’s Support for AEW Talent

Former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer has yet to work for Tony Khan, but the wrestler has praised the AEW President for taking care of his talent. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Dyer, better known to fans as Baron Corbin, spoke highly of Khan, revealing that the AEW head has done things WWE would not have done for its wrestlers.

“I can tell you Tony Khan cares about his employees. I know things that are not public that he’s done for talent that I think in WWE’s world would not be done that way.”

Dyer didn’t give examples of Khan’s actions, though it’s no secret that the AEW President often goes the extra mile. Khan can often be found making massive donations to GoFundMe’s to aid wrestlers, including donating $10,000 to Kevin Sullivan’s medical expenses in 2024.

Whether Dyer, a former NXT Tag Team Champion, one day appears for the promotion that once directly competed with WWE NXT, that remains to be seen. With that said, it’s clear that the Lone Wolf has a high estimation of the AEW President.