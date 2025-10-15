BJ Ray, AEW
Image credit: WWE, AEW
Former WWE LFG Star BJ Ray Seeks AEW Opportunity After Release

by Thomas Lowson

WWE recently parted ways with several Superstars, including WWE LFG standout BJ Ray. Taking to X, Ray has wasted no time in attempting to secure a job with AEW. On the platform, Ray tagged AEW President Tony Khan and told him, “Your boy is ready,” adding that he is a “Ratings Machine.”

With his brash, in-your-face personality, Ray quickly asserted himself as somebody to watch during WWE LFG. Ray made it to the final episode of WWE LFG season 1, but ultimately lost to Jasper Troy. Season 2 saw Ray make it to Episode 13 as part of the group of prospects led by Bubba Ray Dudley, despite often being at odds with the WWE Legend.

Ray wrestled for much of his WWE tenure with a torn rotator cuff and labrum, but that didn’t stop him from giving his all in the ring. Time will tell if a future in AEW awaits BJ Ray, as he’s certainly got big plans to become ‘All-Elite.’

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

