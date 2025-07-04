Bobby Lashley On Tony Khan: “He Gives These Guys An Opportunity To Voice Their Opinion”

AEW World Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley has opened up about the differences between working for WWE and AEW, praising the creative freedom in his current home and taking a shot at the company’s critics.

In a new interview with WFAA Dallas, Lashley, who joined AEW in October 2024, first addressed the narrative that follows wrestlers who move between the two promotions.

“I think right off the bat, I know that the critics try to keep AEW down because anytime they talk about a WWE guy going over, they act like it’s a bad thing,” Lashley said. “I keep trying to tell them, I am not a WWE wrestler. I am not an AEW wrestler. I am a wrestler. I wrestled for WWE for a good portion of my career, now I’m a wrestler for AEW. That’s all you need to know me by.”

He then highlighted the level of creative input talent has in AEW compared to WWE.

“Another thing with AEW, you have a little bit more creative input. I think WWE, they had their agenda and what they wanted to do and you had to stay on course with what they were doing,” he explained. “I think with AEW, Tony Khan gives these guys an opportunity to voice their opinion, to kind of run their stories the way they would like to and they have some say in it. Of course, he’s the final say, so if he says no, no it is. But he gives these guys an opportunity to kinda hear their voice a little bit more and make changes accordingly.”