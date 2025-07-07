Bobby Lashley Open to Fight Jake Paul

AEW powerhouse Bobby Lashley has thrown his name into the ring as a potential opponent for celebrity boxer Jake Paul, expressing genuine interest in a crossover fight during a recent interview with WFAA. The wrestling and MMA veteran didn’t hold back his enthusiasm for the opportunity, despite acknowledging some reservations about the matchup.

“If I had an opportunity to box him, 100% I’d do it tomorrow. You know, I stay in good shape, let’s go hit some mitts, let’s do some sparring, let’s get ready for it, I’d be ready, I’d sign a contract,” Lashley stated during the interview.

Lashley’s interest stems from his competitive nature and genuine respect for what Paul has accomplished in the boxing world. The AEW star, who joined the promotion in September 2024, praised Paul’s impact on the sport and his ability to elevate the profiles of fighters appearing on his cards.

“Jake is doing some big things in the fight world. He’s helping out boxing tremendously because he’s bringing a lot of eyes to it, and the fighters that are fighting on his card are getting paid really well,” Lashley explained.

However, Lashley demonstrated strategic thinking about the potential matchup, suggesting that Paul might benefit more from facing established boxers to further legitimize his boxing career. Despite this assessment, the former WWE Champion’s competitive drive remains undeterred.

“I don’t know if I’m the right matchup for him. I think what he needs is some more like seasoned boxers to fight because he’s good, yeah, he’s actually good, so if he’s good, he needs to keep fighting boxers that can legitimize him more,” Lashley noted.

The potential bout would represent another high-profile crossover opportunity for Paul, who has built his boxing career by facing opponents from various combat sports backgrounds. For Lashley, it would mark a return to combat sports outside of professional wrestling, drawing on his extensive MMA experience.

“I’m the kind of guy that I love competition, so I’d love to be able to fight him and see what he’s all about, see how good he is,” Lashley added, emphasizing his motivation for the potential fight.

Lashley’s openness to the fight reflects the growing trend of crossover matches in combat sports, where athletes from different disciplines test themselves against one another. His wrestling pedigree, combined with his MMA background, would certainly bring a different dynamic to any potential matchup with Paul.

While no official discussions have been reported, Lashley’s public interest and immediate availability could make this an intriguing option for Paul’s future fight calendar. The combination of Lashley’s legitimate combat sports credentials and Paul’s promotional machine would likely generate significant interest from both wrestling and boxing audiences.

As AEW continues to build its roster with high-profile signings like Lashley, the crossover potential between wrestling and other combat sports continues to create compelling storylines and opportunities for athletes to expand their competitive horizons.