Brian Cage Reveals He Needs Another Surgery

Unfortunately, Brian Cage is not close to making his return to the ring. The AEW star shared an update with fans on social media today, revealing that he will need to undergo another surgery despite his quad and left knee being repaired.

Cage has been out of action since that injury happened in March. While sidelined, he decided to get a minimally invasive operation on his right knee in hopes that it would correct an issue he was having and he would be able to recover from the surgeries simultaneously. While trying to get cleared, Cage found out that he will need surgery again on the right knee.

“There is an issue on the operation I had on my right knee,” he wrote. “I was fighting an uphill battle that no amount of therapy, modalities, stem cells, peptides, etc [were] going to fix. I have to go back under the knife for them to try to fix or correct the situation.”

Cage was hoping that he would be back this month for AEW Full Gear. Instead, his return timeline remains unknown. It is a situation where doctors are hoping for the best but will not have a full picture of what is going on until they go in to perform surgery.

Even if it is the worst-case scenario, Cage is optimistic that his right knee will be “phenomenally better” after surgery. He noted he is “beyond devastated” but is trying to stay positive.

“Once we get this fixed and back on track I’ll pick up the pieces I’ll rebuild and become a better version of ‘the machine’ once again,” he wrote.