Brian Cage Undergoes Knee Replacement Surgery, Shares Intense Recovery Update

Brian Cage has revealed he recently underwent knee replacement surgery, just eight weeks after a previous procedure to repair a torn quad tendon.

The AEW star has been sidelined since suffering a leg injury during a match with Chris Masters at the March 20 OWA event. Cage’s last appearance for AEW was on the March 22 episode of Collision, where he teamed with Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer.

In April, Cage shared that he had returned to training following his initial surgery. Now, in a new Instagram post, he revealed he’s already back in the gym just four days after undergoing knee replacement surgery.

“4 days post knee replacement (8 weeks post quad tendon repair) and I’m already back in the gym,” he wrote, adding: “Love me, hate me, or somewhere in-between, you can’t deny I’m a f***ing machine!”

Cage explained he had long been dealing with severe knee pain and had planned to have surgery after All In. However, after tearing his quad, he chose to move forward with both procedures sooner than planned.

“Not an easy or fun choice,” he said, “but I’m gonna come back ripping heads off.”