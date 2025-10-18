Update On Britt Baker Removing AEW From Social Media Bio

Britt Baker hasn’t competed in an AEW ring for close to a year and questions remain about her status with the promotion. Recently, it was pointed out that Baker had removed AEW from her bio on social media, but more has come to light on this situation.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer pointed out that Baker no longer references AEW in her X bio, which now reads “Professional Wrestler. Dentist. #WeAre #HereWeGo.” Baker’s bio on Instagram also avoids mentioning AEW, but makes reference to her being a profession wrestler, dentist, and actor.

While some believe that these changes were recent, this is not the case. As previously reported, Baker removed references to AEW from both platforms in March of this year. Both profiles have not been changed since these edits seven months ago.

Baker’s absence has left fans wondering as to whether her time with AEW may also be coming to an end. In January, Chris Jericho cast doubt on the idea that Baker will leave AEW, following reports of alleged heat on the former Women’s World Champion.

Whether Baker returns to AEW programming or not, only time will tell. For now, the woman who was one the top star of the company’s Women’s Division remains MIA, with no sign of an imminent return.



