Update On Britt Baker’s AEW Status Following Recent Move

Britt Baker won’t be leaving AEW anytime soon, at least without the permission of Tony Khan.

All Elite Wrestling has seen a number of big departures over the last few months. Names such as Penta, Rey Fenix, and Malakai Black have left the promotion and only yesterday Saraya confirmed that she is also done with the company for now.

So when Britt Baker seemingly removed all AEW references from her social media profiles, many people wondered if she’s the next talent on her way out of the organization.

A new report from Fightful Select, however, suggests that leaving the company will not be easy for the former Women’s Champion. According to them, Baker is still under contract with the company and her deal is not set to expire anytime soon.

Britt Baker has not wrestled for AEW in 2025. Her last match came at the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where the former champion defeated Penelope Ford.

Reports have painted Baker as someone who is hard to work with, and her absence has been attributed to Tony Khan being frustrated with the female star.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Britt can’t be brought back somewhere down the line but her latest move does make it seem like she is beginning to distance herself from the company instead of trying to mend fences.