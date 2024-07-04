Britt Baker Announces She’s Medically Cleared After Herniated Discs, TIA Diagnosis

Britt Baker made her return to All Elite Wrestling at Forbidden Door on June 30, confronting Mercedes Mone, who had just retained her TBS title and became the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion against Stephanie Vaquer.

Baker, who hadn’t been seen in AEW for months, addressed her absence on Beach Break on July 3. She revealed on Dynamite that her condition towards the end of 2023 was not good. She suffered from burnout, two herniated disks, and an injured hip labrum.

- Advertisement -

The Dentist explained that she started feeling sick and experienced symptoms such as blurry vision and a numb and tingly right arm. She was diagnosed with a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), which worsened, causing her entire right side to stop working, leading to a week-long hospital stay.

Fortunately, Baker’s health has improved, allowing her to return to AEW. The 33-year-old stated that she is now in good health and ready for in-ring action. Her first target upon return is Mercedes Mone, who she challenged for a match at AEW All In: London in August. However, Mone wasn’t keen on giving Baker a chance at her title and the match is not official just yet.

CEO vs. DMD

Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker have spoken about wanting to work together before, but their on-screen dynamic is far more tense now that this match is likely happening this summer.

- Advertisement -

At Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, Mone spoke about the significance of winning the Strong Women’s Championship. She took the opportunity to address Baker’s surprise return after her match, which she felt was a poor choice.

“Well, I know a certain bitch wanted to come out and decided to steal my spotlight, right? But that’s not gonna happen, because I’m gonna party all night long and show her that I am Mercedes Mone for a reason. And there’s a price to pay when you interrupt me, ok.”

AEW All In 2024 takes place Saturday, August 25 from London’s historic Wembley Stadium.