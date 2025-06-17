Britt Baker Getting Closer To Leaving AEW?

According to a new report from former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman, Dr. Britt Baker is on her way out of AEW and is on the verge of signing with WWE. The claim comes after the former AEW Women’s World Champion has been absent from television since November 2024.

Speaking on his Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Coachman reported that Baker’s departure from AEW is imminent.

“Alright, so I just got this in real time. You guys know, I’ve just been breaking news left and right, and when it’s in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there’s a name, a female name out there that is this close to signing with WWE. Any guesses?… Ding ding ding ding. Gone from AEW, close. My sources keep coming to your boy.”

This report follows earlier news from PWTorch.com, which stated there was “a lot of frustration with her” within AEW management. Baker was also reportedly suspended in 2024 following a backstage altercation.

Once positioned as the face of the AEW women’s division, Baker has seen her status surpassed in recent years by stars like Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné. If Coachman’s report is accurate, it would mark the departure of one of AEW’s most recognizable original stars.