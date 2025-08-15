Britt Baker Shuts Down Retirement Rumors Amid AEW Hiatus

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., has fired back at a fan on social media who assumed she had retired from professional wrestling after she posted a photo from a beach day.

The interaction occurred in the comments section of a recent beachside photo Baker posted on her Instagram. A fan commented on the post, writing, “So I see your officially retired.” Baker did not hold back in her response, sarcastically shutting down the assumption.

“Because I’m at the beach…. In Florida… where I live?” she replied.

The fan’s comment stems from Baker’s extended absence from AEW television. The former champion has not appeared on Dynamite or Collision since a promo segment with Serena Deeb on November 13, 2024.

The long hiatus has fueled widespread speculation about her future with the company. However, AEW President Tony Khan has addressed the rumors, stating that Baker has “never talked to me about leaving.” Khan explained that her absence is due to AEW’s “rotating talent policy” and that she would return to television “when the time is right.”