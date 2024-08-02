AEW Suspends Britt Baker Over Backstage Incident

AEW has been working hard to regain momentum after facing backstage issues in 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately, another backstage incident involving two of the company’s top stars has been brought to public light, posing a challenge for company president Tony Khan.

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer and Fightful Select, former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker has been suspended by AEW due to a backstage incident last month involving her, current AEW American Champion MJF, and his real-life partner and AEW broadcast talent Alicia Atout. The situation reportedly stems back to previously unresolved issues between the two talents, as the two are said to have had a “falling out” sometime in 2023.

Allegedly, Baker made comments about MJF inside the women’s locker room, which Atout, who was present at the time, overheard. This led to confrontations between Baker and MJF, Atout, and even AEW star Will Ospreay. Per Fightful, Human Resources was brought to investigate the situation, leading to Baker’s eventual suspension.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. returns to action RIGHT NOW against “The Shining Samurai” Hikaru Shida!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RealBrittBaker | @ShidaHikaru pic.twitter.com/JB9SUn2g8v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024

As of this writing, neither the parties involved nor the company itself have made any public comments on the situation. The suspension is said to have no effect on Britt Baker’s availability for AEW’s biggest pay-per-view of the year in ALL IN, where she is set to take on Mercedes Moné for the self-proclaimed CEO’s TBS Championship.

Britt Baker surprised All Elite Wrestling fans by making her return at the company’s cross-promotional pay-per-view Forbidden Door after a nine-month hiatus. On July 24th, Baker competed in her first match of 2024, taking on Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite. She stepped into the ring for the first time since September 2023.