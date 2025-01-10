Brodie Lee Jr. Getting Strong Reviews in Wrestling Training

Brodie Lee Jr. could have a very bright future ahead of him in wrestling, as he’s earning rave reivews in his in-ring training. On X, Scott Fishman shared his admiration for Lee’s work in the ring and his respectful nature towards others.
Brodie Jr. is the son of Jon ‘Brodie Lee’ Huber, who also competed as Luke Harper for years in WWE. The elder Lee tragically passed away in December 2020 of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. A former TNT and Intercontinental Champion, Huber was 41 years old.
Within days of Brodie’s passing, Tony Schiavone revealed that AEW had signed Brodie Jr. (also known as Negative-One) to a contract, and will be taking care of the Huber family. Brodie’s mother Amanda later clarified that Brodie Jr’s contract will only become valid on his 18th birthday if he chooses to wrestle.
Brodie Lee Jr Pulled from TV For Letting His Grades Slip
Brodie Jr. is certainly getting a full education in wrestling from Natalya and TJ Wilson, both graduates from the Hart Family dungeon. Although the original dungeon has since closed its doors, the WWE couple opened their own facility last year where they train with stars from WWE and the wider wrestling world.
