Bryan Danielson Gets Physical Again In Post-AEW Dynamite Appearance

AEW fans inside the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington were in for a treat after the June 25, Dynamite as Bryan Danielson made a surprise appearance. Things unfolded after Kyle O’Reilly suffered a brutal loss to Kyle Fletcher and was attacked post-match by Lance Archer. As O’Reilly was preparing to speak, Max Caster interrupted and issued an open challenge.

To the shock of the crowd, Bryan Danielson made his entrance—seemingly answering Caster’s challenge despite still being sidelined with neck issues. Before a match could begin, Adam Cole stormed the ring and hit Caster with a superkick. Danielson quickly capitalized, locking in the LeBell Lock and forcing Caster to tap out within seconds.

Danielson followed-up with a light-hearted message, claiming he had joined the Paragon faction and dubbed himself ‘Kyle Danielson.’ He followed up by asking for his theme music to play—prompting Final Countdown to fill the arena.

Though Danielson remains out of action and has been since October 2024, this marks the second consecutive week he has inserted himself into a post-show segment. Danielson also made a surprise appearance at Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico, helping save lucha legend Blue Panther in another untelevised moment.

Questions remain as to whether Danielson will wrestle again after his gruelling previous match with Jon Moxley, but as his roles after the show continue to grow, fans remain hopeful that a return to the ring will happen.