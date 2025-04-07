Bryan Danielson Reportedly Returns Backstage At AEW Dynasty

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson was backstage at last night’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view in Philadelphia, PA, according to PWInsider.

The outlet shared little detail on Danielson’s backstage presence but they confirmed that he was at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia and was there “all night”.

However, no details were shared as to what Bryan Danielson was doing backstage. This is not the first time he has made a backstage appearance. Bryan Danielson was also backstage at AEW Dynamite previously.

‘The American Dragon’ has been away from the programming since WrestleDream which took place in October last year. In his final match as a full-time competitor, he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley.

Danielson hasn’t made any appearances on AEW television since then. However, he did make an appearance at the All In: Texas ticket on-sale rally on December 9th last year.

The former WWE star has a history with neck injuries which put him on the shelf for quite some time. It also shortened his WWE in-ring career. The former Daniel Bryan was also forced to retire due to his neck issues but was able to make a return to in-ring action in March 2018. Danielson’s future in wrestling remains up in the air and he previously addressed his future, saying there’s a 50/50 chance he’ll wrestle again.