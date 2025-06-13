Bryan Danielson Confirms He Is Not Medically Cleared To Compete

Bryan Danielson has been absent from AEW television since losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view. In a recent interview, Danielson revealed the reason for his absence is that he is not currently medically cleared to wrestle.

Speaking on the Daly Migs Show, Danielson addressed his status and confirmed he would not be competing anytime soon. He did, however, note that he would still make a live appearance for fans at an upcoming event in Kent, Washington, though it would likely be off-camera.

“I don’t know, but right now, I’m not cleared to wrestle,” Danielson said. “Even if I wanted to, if I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be there.’ I will be there in Kent. I will be there live in front of the people, but probably not on television. It’ll just be for the people there live.”

This news comes after a period where Danielson has been open about his ongoing battle with neck injuries. His match against Moxley at Wrestle Dynasty was promoted as his final match as a full-time performer. It is currently unclear if this medical issue is a temporary setback or part of the planned conclusion to his full-time in-ring career.

While he is not cleared for competition, Danielson is continuing to do promotional work for the company. Fans will have a chance to see him, but it will not be inside an AEW ring in the immediate future.