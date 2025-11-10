Bryan Danielson Got Involved In AEW Controversy With Nixon Newell And Miranda Alize 

Bryan Danielson’s involvement in the recent controversy surrounding Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize has now been reported. According to a new update from Fightful Select, the former AEW World Champion and respected wrestling figure personally spoke with both women following their walkout from the November 1 AEW Collision taping.

Newell and Alize left the Collision taping, reportedly upset over the limited time (three minutes) allotted for their scheduled match against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. Fightful Select reports that Danielson became involved after the match.

An AEW source informed Fightful Select that Danielson spoke with both Newell and Alize and “wasn’t thrilled about the way the match went.” The source noted that the match “did not align with All Elite Wrestling’s creative direction.”

The report also details frustration from other wrestlers over the situation. “Multiple women in the AEW/ROH locker-room” contacted Fightful to state “that they would have loved for even three minutes on Collision.”

Furthermore, Fightful Select noted that people in AEW believed the situation “would have remained quiet if Alize had not posted a cryptic tweet before the show.” Because of her post, the common belief is that “even if the situation had concluded smoothly, it was not smooth anymore.”

The same Fightful Select report also provided an update on Nixon Newell’s recent lack of match bookings. It was noted that Newell had been in conversations with another promotion, but the talks “did not end well” following certain “asks” from her.

The report also detailed a separate incident from earlier this year. An independent company had reportedly booked Newell to interfere in a match to set up a future tag team bout; however, Newell allegedly “left during the show while the talent remained uninformed about it.”