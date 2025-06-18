Watch: Bryan Danielson Gets Physical In Surprise Off Air Appearance At Grand Slam Mexico

Bryan Danielson is Back!!!

AEW presented their special Grand Slam Mexico special of Dynamite tonight on June 18, coming live from the legendary Arena Mexico.

The former AEW champion had been in the country for this show. He was spotted in the crowd for a CMLL show alongside fellow wrestling veteran Chris Hero.

Danielson made another appearance after tonight’s Dynamite went off air. He came out to help Blue Panther who was being attacked. Bryan first directed a few luchadors towards the ring to help his idol and then entered the ring himself as well.

The former champion got physical despite not being cleared to compete, delivering a Busaiku Knee to clear out the heels before celebrating with the crowd.

Bryan Danielson has been out of action since dropping the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream last year. This was the end of his full-time wrestling career.

The former WWE star had been dealing with similar neck issues that led to his first retirement leading up to this match, and right now there is no word on when or if he will return to action.

The 44-year-old has continued working behind-the-scene for AEW in the meantime, while also making promotional appearances for the company on occasion.