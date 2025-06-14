Bryan Danielson Discusses How Vince McMahon Treated Him In WWE

Bryan Danielson finds it hard to describe his feelings towards Vince McMahon.

The former WWE owner is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment and sex trafficking by former employee Janel Grant. For Danielson, the situation is tough not only because McMahon is his former employer but his co-accused John Laurinaitis is the ex-husband of Bryan’s mother-in-law Kathy Colace.

The AEW star expressed the difficulty of the situation when asked about working for Vince in his recent interview with MJ In The Midday. Danielson first said that he’s not going to say too much about it because there are things that are sensitive to his family. Though when pressed about it, he noted how Mr. McMahon had both good and bad traits as a boss:

“There’s the idea of ‘career’ and what he did for my career, and I consider that kind of a separate thing. When I’m looking at Vince McMahon, the human being, how he was to me when I was backstage, we’re also talking about a guy who, when my dad passed away, gave me the best hug I had ever gotten.”

The host mentioned how Vince pushed the wrestling veteran during his time in WWE, even putting him in the main event of WrestleMania 30. The former WWE star admitted that he is greateful for the opportunity.

Bryan Danielson then explained that even in his own mind, he has a hard time dealing with the whole concept of Vince McMahon because how he treated him personally compared to the accusations made against him:

“I’m somebody who is not necessarily concerned with career advancement. Being a World Champion was never this thing I aspired to. I loved the fact that I could do this thing that I loved and make a living doing it. There is his treatment of me as an employee, but there was his treatment of me as a human being, and that’s the part that is hard to rectify with the things they are accusing him of. The way he treated me as a human, he treated me very well in a way that is kind of hard to describe to people if they are coming at you from a negative perspective of Vince McMahon. There are also negative aspects about Vince McMahon,”

