Bryan Danielson Reveals He’s Training To Be A Volunteer Firefighter

AEW star Bryan Danielson has not wrestled a match since October 2024, and he recently revealed what he has been focusing on during his time away from the ring. At a recent stage show, Danielson shared that he is currently in training to become a volunteer firefighter in his community.

Speaking at a Starrcast stage show, Danielson explained his motivation for the new endeavor, stating that he wants to help combat forest fires in his area and find a new way to be of service.

“So one of the things in our area that needs help is the forest fires, and so, one of my things to provide service to my community is training to be a volunteer firefighter,” Danielson said. “I’m looking at how I can be of service to my community and where I can feel like I’m really doing something with my life that’s productive and has meaning, you know?”

“The American Dragon” has not competed in an official match since the WrestleDream pay-per-view last October. He has stated that he is currently focused on his family, though he has made some non-televised appearances for AEW and ROH during his time off.

While Danielson’s focus has been on his family and community, he made a surprise, non-wrestling appearance at the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view on July 12. During the chaotic main event, a masked Danielson appeared, coming to the aid of “Hangman” Adam Page and attacking members of the Death Riders faction. The appearance has led to speculation among fans about whether he is planning a more permanent return to the ring.